UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Ateme SA :
* Q1 revenue 6.6 million euros ($7.4 million)versus 5.0 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1IdPjlf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)