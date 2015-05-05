May 5 Pargesa Holding SA :

* Dividend of 2.27 Swiss francs per bearer share approved, for a total distribution of 192 million francs to be paid on 11 May 2015

* Q1 net profit came in at 86.7 million francs, compared with 47.8 million francs in Q1 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1OXyNtK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)