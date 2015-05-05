BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Egypt Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 329.5 million versus EGP 186.6 million year ago
May 5 Pargesa Holding SA :
* Dividend of 2.27 Swiss francs per bearer share approved, for a total distribution of 192 million francs to be paid on 11 May 2015
* Q1 net profit came in at 86.7 million francs, compared with 47.8 million francs in Q1 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1OXyNtK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago