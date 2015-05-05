UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
May 5 Aeroports de Paris SA :
* Aeroports de Paris and its consortium enter into exclusive negotiations for public-private partnership contract relating to operation of Tananarive and Nosy Be airports, in Madagascar
* Says next steps consist of negotiating partnership agreement, then financial closing necessary to entry into force of concession
* In negotiations in consortium with Bouygues Batiment International, Colas Madagascar and Meridiam
* Parliamentary elections due in June (Adds fund manager quote, detail)