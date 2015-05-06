BRIEF- Sovereign Trust Insurance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 488.5 mln naira
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
May 6 Kontron AG :
* Q1-end order backlog 338.1 million euros ($379.82 million), up nearly 20 pct yoy
* Q1 revenue 98.5 million euros, minus 4 pct yoy
* Q1 order intake 87.7 million euros, minus 17 pct yoy
* Revenue shortfall to be made up, FY guidance unchanged
* Q1 gross margin remained solidly above its 25 pct target at 25.5 pct, EBIT margin dropped into slightly negative territory even when adjusted for restructuring costs: minus 2.2 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY 2016 turnover at 0.5 million euros ($545,500.00) versus 0.4 million euros year ago