Kontron AG

* Q1-end order backlog 338.1 million euros ($379.82 million), up nearly 20 pct yoy

* Q1 revenue 98.5 million euros, minus 4 pct yoy

* Q1 order intake 87.7 million euros, minus 17 pct yoy

* Revenue shortfall to be made up, FY guidance unchanged

* Q1 gross margin remained solidly above its 25 pct target at 25.5 pct, EBIT margin dropped into slightly negative territory even when adjusted for restructuring costs: minus 2.2 pct Source text for Eikon:

