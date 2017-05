May 6 HKScan Corporation :

* Q1 net sales 466.0 million euros ($523.32 million) versus 465.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT loss 0.8 million euros versus loss 17.5 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2015 unchanged - operating profit (EBIT) excluding non-recurring items to improve from 2014, last quarter to be the strongest

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)