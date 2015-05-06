May 6 Gimv NV :

* Gimv and Gimv managed Gimv Arkiv Tech Fund II together invest 7.5 million euros ($8.42 million) in Itineris, a Belgian software solutions and services company for utilities industry

* CEO and founder Edgard Vermeersch as well as existing investor Flemish investment company PMV, each contribute an additional 1.25 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1bx1xao Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)