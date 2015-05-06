BRIEF- Sovereign Trust Insurance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 488.5 mln naira
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
May 6 Gimv NV :
* Gimv and Gimv managed Gimv Arkiv Tech Fund II together invest 7.5 million euros ($8.42 million) in Itineris, a Belgian software solutions and services company for utilities industry
* CEO and founder Edgard Vermeersch as well as existing investor Flemish investment company PMV, each contribute an additional 1.25 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1bx1xao Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Block trading on 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding for Financial Investments executed for total value of EGP 36 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsCKwW) Further company coverage: