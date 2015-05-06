May 6 Scor SE :

* Reports Q1 group net income of 175 million euros ($196.58 million), an increase of 30 percent compared to 2014

* Q1 gross written premiums reach 3,124 million euros , up 17.0 percent at current exchange rates compared to 2014 (+5.1 percent at constant exchange rates)

* For full year 2015, Scor Global P&C expects to achieve about 5.3 billion euros in gross written premiums

