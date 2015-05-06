BRIEF-Minapharm Pharmaceuticals shareholders approve FY dividend
* Shareholders approve dividend of EGP 4.5 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oSDCxK) Further company coverage:
May 6 Lundbeck :
* Kåre Schultz has been appointed new president and CEO of Lundbeck
* Schultz will take up his new position on May 20
* Lundbeck's future president and CEO has been president and COO of Novo Nordisk A/S since Jan. 2014
May 2 Euromedica Provision Of Medical Services SA: