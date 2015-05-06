BRIEF- Sovereign Trust Insurance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 488.5 mln naira
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
May 6 OneSavings Bank Plc
* Net loans & advances grew by £455m during quarter
* Full year cost: income ratio expected to be slightly improved on 2014 with impact of planned infrastructure investment in second half
* Group has drawn £344m under Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) to date.
* Group re-iterates its commitment to building out an efficient capital structure over time which is expected to include issuance of additional tier 1
* Maintained strong capital position comfortably above our financial objective of 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Block trading on 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding for Financial Investments executed for total value of EGP 36 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsCKwW) Further company coverage: