BRIEF-Minapharm Pharmaceuticals shareholders approve FY dividend
* Shareholders approve dividend of EGP 4.5 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oSDCxK) Further company coverage:
May 6 Paul Hartmann AG :
* Q1 increase of revenues worldwide by 5.7 pct to 475.6 million euros ($533.81 million)
* Q1 EBIT increased by 7.1 pct compared to the same period last year to 35.6 million euros
* Q1 net income improved by 5.4 pct to 22.7 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 moderate growth in revenues and EBIT Source text: bit.ly/1IM51mV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shareholders approve dividend of EGP 4.5 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oSDCxK) Further company coverage:
May 2 Euromedica Provision Of Medical Services SA: