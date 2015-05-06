May 6 Paul Hartmann AG :

* Q1 increase of revenues worldwide by 5.7 pct to 475.6 million euros ($533.81 million)

* Q1 EBIT increased by 7.1 pct compared to the same period last year to 35.6 million euros

* Q1 net income improved by 5.4 pct to 22.7 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 moderate growth in revenues and EBIT Source text: bit.ly/1IM51mV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)