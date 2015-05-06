BRIEF-Minapharm Pharmaceuticals shareholders approve FY dividend
Shareholders approve dividend of EGP 4.5 per share for year 2016
May 6 Immupharma Plc
* Franco di Muzio, senior non-executive director will take on role of chairman on an interim basis
Due to recent ill health, Richard Warr, executive chairman, has taken a leave of absence in order to make a full recovery.
May 2 Euromedica Provision Of Medical Services SA: