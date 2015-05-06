May 6 H Lundbeck A/S :

* Q1 revenue 3.56 billion Danish crowns ($536.16 million) (Reuters poll 3.18 billion crowns)

* Q1 EBIT loss 32 million crowns (Reuters poll loss 152 million crowns)

* Says financial guidance for 2015 is maintained at 13.2-13.7 billion Danish crowns in core revenue and around 0 crowns in core EBIT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6398 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)