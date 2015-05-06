BRIEF- Sovereign Trust Insurance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 488.5 mln naira
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
May 6 ANF Immobilier SA :
* Reports Q1 gross rental income of 11.3 million euros versus 9.6 million euros a year ago
* Confirmed its rental income growth target of 12 percent for 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1E7q3GZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
* Block trading on 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding for Financial Investments executed for total value of EGP 36 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsCKwW) Further company coverage: