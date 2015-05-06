May 6 Rtx A/S :

* Q2 revenue 91.9 million Danish crowns ($13.84 million) versus 75.4 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBIT 14.4 million crowns versus 10.7 million crowns year ago

* Confirms raised expectations for financial year announced on March 9, 2015

* Expects revenue in range of 330 million - 345 million crowns , EBIT in range of 45 million - 52 million crowns and EBITDA in range of 52 million - 59 million crowns

($1 = 6.6382 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)