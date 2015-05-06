BRIEF-Samsung Heavy says it wins 378 billion won order
* says company wins 378 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
May 6 Berentzen Gruppe AG :
* Q1 revenue up 5.8 percent to 36.4 million euros ($41.00 million)
* Q1 EBIT was improved compared to the first quarter last year to 1.5 million euros from -1.2 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2015 consolidated operating results with a significant improvement Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.