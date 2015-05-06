May 6 OTI Greentech AG

* Successfully issues first tranche of convertible bond

* 1.9 million euros ($2.14 million) of total of 4.0 million euros already placed

* Convertible bond will be admitted to trading on stuttgart stock exchange

* Bond carries a coupon of 8.5 pct per annum, paid semi-annually, as well as a right to convert into common stock of OTI Greentech at a conversion price of 1.65 euros

* Will use proceeds from bond towards increasing operational resources in order to support growth of company