BRIEF-Aberdeen CEO says most clients back Standard Life merger
* CEO Martin Gilbert says has seen "no real negative reaction" from clients to Standard Life merger plan.
May 6 OTI Greentech AG
* Successfully issues first tranche of convertible bond
* 1.9 million euros ($2.14 million) of total of 4.0 million euros already placed
* Convertible bond will be admitted to trading on stuttgart stock exchange
* Bond carries a coupon of 8.5 pct per annum, paid semi-annually, as well as a right to convert into common stock of OTI Greentech at a conversion price of 1.65 euros
* Will use proceeds from bond towards increasing operational resources in order to support growth of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Martin Gilbert says has seen "no real negative reaction" from clients to Standard Life merger plan.
* Proposes dividend of 15k per share, payable on July 7, 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2qsMnff Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)