European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
May 6 Sonae Capital SA :
* Q1 net loss 2.93 million euros ($3.3 million) versus loss 5.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 total operational income up 16.1 percent to 42.82 million euros year-on-year
* Net debt at end-Q1 of 228.5 million euros versus net debt at end-Dec 2014 of 234.5 million euros
* Q1 positive EBITDA of 2.47 million euros versus negative EBITDA of 0.16 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1F5oBLe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
CAIRO, May 2 Juhayna, Egypt's biggest listed producer of packaged juice and dairy products, posted a 28 percent decline in first quarter net profits on Tuesday, saying a steep increase in the cost of raw materials had hit its bottom line.