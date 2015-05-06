European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
May 6 Miba AG
* Consolidated revenue up by almost 10 percent to 669.3 million euros ($750.69 million) in past fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2014, to Jan. 31, 2015)
* FY EBIT rose to 81.9 million euros (Feb. 1, 2014, to Jan. 31, 2015)
* Outlook for first half of 2015-2016 is cautiously optimistic
* Is still expecting especially U.S. and China to be main success drivers in next few years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 2 Juhayna, Egypt's biggest listed producer of packaged juice and dairy products, posted a 28 percent decline in first quarter net profits on Tuesday, saying a steep increase in the cost of raw materials had hit its bottom line.