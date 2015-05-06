BRIEF- ABC Transport Plc reports Q1 gropu pre-tax profit 338.9 mln naira
* Q1 group profit before tax of 338.9 million naira versus loss of 106.3 million naira year ago
May 6 MSC Konsult AB :
* MSC Open Source signs a framework agreement with Kammarkollegiet
* Kammarkollegiet estimates framework agreement volume to about 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($132.64 million) per year
* Framework agreement runs for 24 months plus a possible extension of up to 24 months
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2933 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.