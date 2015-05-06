BRIEF- ABC Transport Plc reports Q1 gropu pre-tax profit 338.9 mln naira
* Q1 group profit before tax of 338.9 million naira versus loss of 106.3 million naira year ago
May 6 Docdata NV :
* Says its subsidiary IAI Industrial Systems B.V. will supply a system to the government printing works of South Africa
* IAI industrial systems to supply sheetmaster flex system
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 group profit before tax of 338.9 million naira versus loss of 106.3 million naira year ago
* Emergence of protectionist forces poses risks to trade rebound