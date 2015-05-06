BRIEF-Aberdeen CEO says most clients back Standard Life merger
* CEO Martin Gilbert says has seen "no real negative reaction" from clients to Standard Life merger plan.
May 6 Redefine International Plc
* Refinancing of German retail portfolio and disposal to joint venture
* Confirms that it has completed first part of refinancing related to eur 156.8m German retail property portfolio
* Pact with redefine properties to dispose of 12 German retail properties with total valued of eur 16.89m to jv properties
* Proposes dividend of 15k per share, payable on July 7, 2017