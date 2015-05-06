BRIEF- Sovereign Trust Insurance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 488.5 mln naira
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
May 6 Intu Properties Plc
* AGM trading update for period from 1 January 2015 to 6 May 2015
* Retailer demand with 44 new long term leases agreed for 7 million pounds new annual rent, 10 percent above previous passing rent and in line with valuation assumptions
* Key operating metrics are stable
* 40 per cent growth in year-on-year website traffic at intu.co.uk
* Y-O-Y footfall to date unchanged and occupancy marginally reduced since 31 December 2014 from 95 per cent to 94 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Block trading on 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding for Financial Investments executed for total value of EGP 36 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsCKwW) Further company coverage: