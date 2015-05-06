May 6 Tullett Prebon Plc

* Issuing a trading update in relation to period from 1 January 2015

* Although level of activity in wholesale OTC financial markets in which we predominantly operate has continued to be subdued, it has been more stable

* Has been higher volatility in some financial markets in 2015 compared with a year ago, particularly currencies, but volatility in most product areas has continued to be sporadic

* Level of activity in Asia Pacific and in some product areas in Americas has picked up compared with a year ago

* Level of activity in Europe and Middle East has reflected effect of further flattening and lowering of yield curves which continues to dampen trading activity in region

* Revenue in four months to april of 284 mln stg was 15 pct higher than 248 mln stg reported for same period last year

* Benefits of headcount reduction in 2014 have been reflected in an improvement in business's contribution margin in first part of 2015 compared with same period a year ago

* Net of 2.7 mln stg of costs that have been incurred this year in relation to legal action year to date exceptional credit relating to major legal actions is 64.4 mln stg