May 6 Supergroup Plc

* Group revenues for 15 week period have increased by 18.4% to £134.8m. With like-for-like growth of 11.6%

* Gross margin in 15 week period is anticipated to have accreted marginally

* Group's expected underlying profit outcome for fy15 remains in line with previous guidance at between £60 million and £65 million Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)