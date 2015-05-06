BRIEF-Creta Farm FY 2016 net loss widens at 5.1 million euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 98.1 million euros ($107.03 million) versus 105.5 million euors year ago
May 6 Supergroup Plc
* Group revenues for 15 week period have increased by 18.4% to £134.8m. With like-for-like growth of 11.6%
* Gross margin in 15 week period is anticipated to have accreted marginally
* Group's expected underlying profit outcome for fy15 remains in line with previous guidance at between £60 million and £65 million Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* says company wins 378 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)