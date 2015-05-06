May 6 J D Wetherspoon Plc

* For 13 weeks to 26 april 2015, like-for-like sales increased by 1.7%, and total sales increased by 5.8%

* Operating margin in 13 weeks to 26 april 2015 was 7.5%, compared with 8.0% in same period last year

* At this stage we expect full-year margin to be in region of 7.3% to 7.7%.

* Our expectations for this full financial year remain unchanged