May 6 Retail Estates SA :

* Announces capital increase up to 76,224,676 euros ($85.56 million) through issuance of up to 1,259,912 new shares at a subscription price of 60.50 euros per share

* Forecasts a gross dividend of 3.20 euros for financial year 2015/2016

* Proceeds will be invested in growth of real estate portfolio and reducing debt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)