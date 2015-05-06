BRIEF- Sovereign Trust Insurance reports Q1 pre-tax profit 488.5 mln naira
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
May 6 Hoist Finance publ AB :
* Q1 EBIT totalled 161 million Swedish crowns ($19.37 million) adjusted for costs in connection to listing versus 121 million crowns years ago
* Q1 total revenue increased by 40 percent to 499 million crowns versus 358 million crowns year ago
* Q1 profit before tax amounted to 52 million crowns, adjusted for costs in connection to listing, versus 50 million crowns year ago
* Q1 total capital ratio increased to 17.13 percent versus 9.18 percent year ago
* Says target remains unchanged with an expected portfolio acquisition volume in line with, or higher than previous years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3138 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 gross premiums written 4.14 bln naira vs 2.33 bln naira year ago
* Block trading on 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding for Financial Investments executed for total value of EGP 36 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsCKwW) Further company coverage: