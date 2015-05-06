BRIEF-Aberdeen CEO says most clients back Standard Life merger
* CEO Martin Gilbert says has seen "no real negative reaction" from clients to Standard Life merger plan.
May 6 Prescient Ltd
* Daniel Polakow has been appointed as an executive director of Prescient Securities (PTY) Ltd, a subsidiary of Prescient Limited, with effect from May 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposes dividend of 15k per share, payable on July 7, 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2qsMnff Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)