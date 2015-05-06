BRIEF-Euromedica FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 25.0 million euros
May 2 Euromedica Provision Of Medical Services SA:
May 6 Galapagos NV:
* To offer and sell about $200 million of ordinary shares in a global offering, comprised of an offer of ordinary shares in form of adss
* Final price per share of ordinary shares and adss placed in global offering will be determined following bookbuilding process. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Euromedica Provision Of Medical Services SA:
* REG-FIT BIOTECH OY: FIT BIOTECH OY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED ON THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND WARRANTS