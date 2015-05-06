BRIEF-Samsung Heavy says it wins 378 billion won order
* says company wins 378 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
May 6 Silkeborg IF Invest A/S :
* 2015 outlook unchanged - profit before adjustments and tax of 2 million - 6 million Danish crowns ($301,577.25 - $904,731.75)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.6318 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says company wins 378 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.