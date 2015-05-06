May 6 Atria Oyj :

* Atria is acquiring the business operations of Aalbaek Specialiteter A/S, a Danish manufacturer of cold cuts

* The production of Aalbaek products will be transferred to Atria Denmark's production plant in Horsens

* As a result of the deal, Atria's net sales are projected to grow by around 10 million euros ($11.24 million) per year

* Some of Aalbaek's key personnel will transfer to Atria Denmark

