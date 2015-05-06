BRIEF-Aberdeen CEO says most clients back Standard Life merger
* CEO Martin Gilbert says has seen "no real negative reaction" from clients to Standard Life merger plan.
May 6 (Reuters) -
* Germany's fms says ends privatisation process of fms wertmanagement service gmbh
* Fms says potential strategic alternative for fms wertmanagement to be considered in the medium term (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)
* Proposes dividend of 15k per share, payable on July 7, 2017 Source: http://bit.ly/2qsMnff Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)