BRIEF-ITCen lowers conversion price of 9th series bonds to 4,230 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 9th series bonds to 4,230 won/share from 5,308 won/share
May 6 Ericsson
* Ericsson says Skagerak Nett selects Ericsson to deliver smart meters to more than 180,000 customers in Norway
* As part of the agreement, Ericsson is responsible for delivery and integration of a complete smart metering solution. The project is expected to be completed by 2019.
* Ericsson aims to double sales to non-telcos by 2020 to around 20-25 percent of total sales
* Revenues from non-operators mainly come from public safety, utilities, transport, media/broadcasters, intellectual property rights and cloud solutions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 9th series bonds to 4,230 won/share from 5,308 won/share
* Q1 group profit before tax of 338.9 million naira versus loss of 106.3 million naira year ago