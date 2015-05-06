BRIEF- ABC Transport Plc reports Q1 gropu pre-tax profit 338.9 mln naira
* Q1 group profit before tax of 338.9 million naira versus loss of 106.3 million naira year ago
May 6 Comptel Oyj :
* Has received significant order from Australian NBN Co for FlowOne Fulfillment software licenses and related services
* The deal is a continuation and expansion of technology collaboration between the companies
* The value of the deal is exceeds 1.1 million euros ($1.24 million)
* Emergence of protectionist forces poses risks to trade rebound