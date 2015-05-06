May 6 Comptel Oyj :

* Has received significant order from Australian NBN Co for FlowOne Fulfillment software licenses and related services

* The deal is a continuation and expansion of technology collaboration between the companies

* The value of the deal is exceeds 1.1 million euros ($1.24 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)