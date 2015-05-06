BRIEF-FG Future FY 2016 net result turns to profit of RUB 4.83 billion
* Says FY 2016 net profit of 4.83 billion roubles ($84.82 million) versus loss of 6.21 billion roubles year ago
May 6 Charles Stanley Group Plc
* Entered into an exclusive heads of terms agreement with Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited in relation to disposal of CSS (excluding its equity sales trading operations)
* At this stage no assurance can be given that planned disposal will proceed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CAY.L PMR.L]
LONDON, May 2 The start of a trial brought by Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund against Societe Generale has been adjourned until Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) said.