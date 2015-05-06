May 6 Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* Alcatel-Lucent enables Windstream Holdings Inc to launch its TV service Kinetic in Lincoln, Nebraska, U.S.

* As Windstream's chosen systems integrator, Alcatel-Lucent provided its Velocix content delivery network solution as well as consulting and professional services

