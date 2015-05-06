BRIEF-Generalplus Technology announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.19 per share to shareholders for 2016
May 6 Neurones SA :
* Q1 revenue 93.2 million euros ($105.7 million) versus 89.0 million euros year ago
* Sees 2015 revenues close to 370 million euros
* Forecasts for 2015 an operating profit of around 9 pct of revenues
Source text: bit.ly/1P0CHC7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.19 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Q1 EBITDA falls to 4.3 million euros ($4.69 million) (Q1 2016: 4.6 million euros)