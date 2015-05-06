BRIEF-Obsido FY net loss widens to 6.5 mln euros
* Said on Saturday FY net loss 6.5 million euros versus loss 95,788 euros year ago
May 6 Deutsche Bank:
* Charterhouse Poppy II, Charterhouse Poppy IV, Charterhouse Poppy VI, Société de Restauration 2, Société de Restauration 4 have launched sale of about 16.4 mln Elior shares
* Sale represents about 10 pct of Elior share capital by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
* Bagatelle Investissement et Management, who is a significant shareholder in Elior, has indicated its intention to participate in the placing
* Bookbuilding will start immediately; results of private placement will be announced after close of bookbuilding process
* Strengthens its presence in Saudi Arabia by appointing Gabriel Araingict as its Saudi CEO