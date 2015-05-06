BRIEF-Camanio Care signs distribution deal with Take Point Healthcare
* DEAL COVERS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF CAMANIO CARE PRODUCTS IN HONG KONG AND MACAU
May 6 Genomic Vision SA :
* Reports Q1 total revenue from activity of 692,000 euros ($784,036.00) versus 716,000 euros a year ago
* Q1 revenue from sales is 365,000 euros ($413,545.00) versus 452,000 euros a year ago
* Says cash and cash equivalents totaled 20.7 million euros at March 31, 2015, versus 22.8 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DEAL COVERS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION OF CAMANIO CARE PRODUCTS IN HONG KONG AND MACAU
* NAVAMEDIC ASA: ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS FOR NORDIC LAUNCH OF MYSIMBA®