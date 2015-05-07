May 7 Siegfried Holding Ltd :
* Acquires significant segments of BASF's
pharmaceutical supply business
* Signed agreement with German company BASF with aim of
acquiring significant segments of BASF's pharmaceutical supply
business and connected chemical-pharmaceutical production units
in Germany, France and Switzerland
* Debt-free price of acquisition amounts to about 270
million euros ($306.18 million)
* Financing of the transaction is secured by a syndicate of
Swiss banks
* An increase of capital stock is not planned
* Following completion of the transaction, Siegfried plans
to issue a hybrid bond for partial refinancing
Source text fo- bit.ly/1EZgbTJ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)