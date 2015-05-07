May 7 Nn Group Nv

* 1Q15 operating result ongoing business of 304 million euro, up 3.1 pct from 1q14

* Net result improved to 485 million euro versus net loss of 215 million euro in 1q14

* Q1 new sales (ape) 498 million euro, up 10.9 pct from 1q14 at constant currencies

* Aum at investment management increased to 203 billion euro

* Regarding solvency ii, co intends to apply for usage of a partial internal model for NN group and insurance entities in netherlands

* Outcome of application subject to significant uncertainties, including final interpretations of solvency ii regulations and regulatory approval

* Proposed a dividend of 0.57 euro per ordinary share over second half of 2015