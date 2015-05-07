BRIEF-Primary Health Care says Peter Gregg will step down as CEO
* Peter Gregg will step down as managing director and chief executive officer
May 7 Recipharm AB
* Q1 net sales amounted to sek 873 million (578)
* Q1 ebitda increased by 55 percent and amounted to sek 158 million (102) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million