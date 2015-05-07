BRIEF-Wells Fargo Asset Management names Kayvan Malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
* Wells fargo asset management appoints kayvan malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
May 7 Polis Immobilien AG :
* Q1 funds from operations were up by as much as twelve percent on previous year to 1.8 million euros ($2.04 million)
* Q1 rental income increased by three percent to 4.7 million euros
* Q1 earnings before taxes (EBT) surged by 76 percent to 3.7 million euros
* Guidance for 2015 confirmed
* Funds from operations are expected to decline in 2015 by 2.8 million euros due to increase in maintenance expenses
* Rental revenues should rise only moderately in 2015 due to vacancy of "Gutleutstrasse" property
* Projects earnings before taxes of a bit more than 7.0 million euros (previous year 10.3 million euros) in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 9 Goldman Sachs economists on Tuesday trimmed its estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 2.9 percent and raised its first-quarter GDP estimate to 0.9 percent following the release of March data on wholesale inventories.