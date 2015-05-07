May 7 Polis Immobilien AG :

* Q1 funds from operations were up by as much as twelve percent on previous year to 1.8 million euros ($2.04 million)

* Q1 rental income increased by three percent to 4.7 million euros

* Q1 earnings before taxes (EBT) surged by 76 percent to 3.7 million euros

* Guidance for 2015 confirmed

* Funds from operations are expected to decline in 2015 by 2.8 million euros due to increase in maintenance expenses

* Rental revenues should rise only moderately in 2015 due to vacancy of "Gutleutstrasse" property

* Projects earnings before taxes of a bit more than 7.0 million euros (previous year 10.3 million euros) in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)