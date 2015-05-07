BRIEF-Wells Fargo Asset Management names Kayvan Malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
* Wells fargo asset management appoints kayvan malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
May 7 Beazley Plc
* Premiums grew by 6 pct to $546 mln (2014: $516m)
* Investment income for three months to 31 march 2015 was $42.5 mln, representing a year to date investment return of 1 pct
* Premium rates on renewal business decreased by 1 pct
* Managed to offset impact of very competitive trading conditions in many of our lines with growth in specialty lines, particularly our cyber related business and life
* Q1 gross premiums written $546 million versus $516 million
* Year to date investment yield of 1 pct (2014 full year investment return: 1.9 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells fargo asset management appoints kayvan malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
NEW YORK, May 9 Goldman Sachs economists on Tuesday trimmed its estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 2.9 percent and raised its first-quarter GDP estimate to 0.9 percent following the release of March data on wholesale inventories.