GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asian factories get off to solid start in second quarter
* Emergence of protectionist forces poses risks to trade rebound
May 6 Capgemini SA :
* Capgemini to support TGI Fridays TM with IT and business process outsourcing services
* Has been selected by TGI Fridays TM for an assemble-to-order solution to implement a range of cloud-based financial point solutions and cloud ERP suite from NetSuite
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergence of protectionist forces poses risks to trade rebound
* Q1 profit before tax of 16 million naira versus loss of 112 million naira year ago