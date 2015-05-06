BRIEF-FinLab enters into million euro investment in Fintech-SaaS pionier FastBill
* Enters into million euro investment in Fintech-SaaS pionier Fastbill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 6 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :
* Christoph Kroschke has stepped down from supervisory board of WCM AG effective immediately
* His successor will be appointed by a court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Enters into million euro investment in Fintech-SaaS pionier Fastbill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Parpublica Participacoes Publicas SGPS SA :