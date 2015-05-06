BRIEF-Philippine national bank confirms news article posted in the Philippine Star
* Confirms news article "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets P3.5 B capex" posted in the Philippine Star
May 6 Beluga NV :
* Hilos SA and Longeval SA raise stake in Beluga from 48.81 percent to 50.52 percent
* Hilos SA and Longeval SA are both controlled by Philippe Weill
* Hilos SA and Longeval SA are both controlled by Philippe Weill
* Q1 profit before tax of 16 million naira versus loss of 112 million naira year ago