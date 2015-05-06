BRIEF-Obsido FY net loss widens to 6.5 mln euros
* Said on Saturday FY net loss 6.5 million euros versus loss 95,788 euros year ago
May 6 Unilever Plc :
* Has acquired leading independent prestige skincare brand, Kate Somerville Skincare LLC
* Brand is distributed through prestige retailers in the United States, and has a growing footprint in Asia
* Terms of the deal were not disclosed Link to press release: (bit.ly/1E9qgtf) Further company coverage:
* Strengthens its presence in Saudi Arabia by appointing Gabriel Araingict as its Saudi CEO Source: (http://bit.ly/2p3Gfcd) Further company coverage: