May 7 Gimv NV :
* Gimv and other shareholders are selling their stake in
Acertys Groep, a supplier to hospitals and medical professions
* Acertys Groep and Gimv have announced that divisions
Acertys Healthcare NV, Medvision Healthcare NV and FMH Medical
BV are being taken over by Belgian company Duo-Med
* Preliminary agreement was reached with another industrial
group for acquisition of Heyer SA
* This exit will result a net capital gain of EUR 5.1
million ($5.8 million)(EUR 0.20 per share) compared to Gimv's
equity on Dec. 31, 2014
