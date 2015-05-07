May 7 Cofinimmo SA :

* Temporary suspension of trading of Cofinimmo shares

* Has requested and obtained from the FSMA temporary suspension of trading of its shares on Euronext Brussels until the announcement of final results of public offering

* Will publish today in a press release the result of the first stage of public offering

