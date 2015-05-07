BRIEF-Wells Fargo Asset Management names Kayvan Malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
* Wells fargo asset management appoints kayvan malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
May 7 Cofinimmo SA :
* Temporary suspension of trading of Cofinimmo shares
* Has requested and obtained from the FSMA temporary suspension of trading of its shares on Euronext Brussels until the announcement of final results of public offering
* Will publish today in a press release the result of the first stage of public offering
NEW YORK, May 9 Goldman Sachs economists on Tuesday trimmed its estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 2.9 percent and raised its first-quarter GDP estimate to 0.9 percent following the release of March data on wholesale inventories.